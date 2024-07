AGBA Group (NASDAQ:AGBAW) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAW – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33. 5,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 116,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

AGBA Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

About AGBA Group

AGBA Group Holding Limited together with its subsidiaries provides wealth management and healthcare institution services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business segments. The Platform Business segment operates as a financial supermarket that offers financial products, such as life insurance, pensions, property-casualty insurance, stock brokerage, mutual funds, money lending, and real estate agency services.

