Aion (AION) Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $519.97 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00082715 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00021951 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010576 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 100.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

