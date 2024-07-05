Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Trading 3% Higher

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.42. 2,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Aker BP ASA Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24.

About Aker BP ASA

(Get Free Report)

Aker BP ASA explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It operates Alvheim, Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen, Valhall, Skarv and Ula fields. The company was formerly known as Det norske oljeselskap ASA and changed its name to Aker BP ASA in October 2016. Aker BP ASA was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.