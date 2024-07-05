Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 108,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,952,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $117.73. The company had a trading volume of 60,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

