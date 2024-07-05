Alison Bauerlein Sells 10,497 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,497 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $65,186.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,673.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alison Bauerlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Alison Bauerlein sold 13,066 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $70,817.72.

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $6.19 on Friday. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 25.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

SGHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

