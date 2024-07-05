Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $0.0607 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $60.68 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001708 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.