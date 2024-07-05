Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $189.95

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $189.95 and last traded at $189.95, with a volume of 1151135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.58 and a 200-day moving average of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

