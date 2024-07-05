Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,250 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amarin alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amarin by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23,313 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 386,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58,942 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Amarin Stock Down 2.6 %

Amarin stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.34 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amarin

(Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.