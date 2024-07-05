Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Webster Bank N. A.’s 7th Largest Position

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.5% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,565,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $197.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.15. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $200.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,548 shares of company stock valued at $12,774,204. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

