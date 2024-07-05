American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,457,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $128,927,000 after buying an additional 1,663,569 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $2,254,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 233,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 106,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE AEO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 434,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

