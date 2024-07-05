American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Buys Shares of 1,615 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,217,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $516,530,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,454,000 after acquiring an additional 260,864 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Stock Performance
DHI opened at $136.03 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.23.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
