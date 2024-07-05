American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Invests $1.77 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCG Investment Co boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 3,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Home Depot by 27.0% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 31,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $333.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.