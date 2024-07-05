American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Invests $207,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 817 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $5,351,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 170,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 247,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $206.81 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.61 and a 200 day moving average of $229.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

