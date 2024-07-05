American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Invests $285,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

