American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Purchases New Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $958,105,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,451,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,435 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $512,867,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,094,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $100.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.48.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

