American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Purchases Shares of 3,173 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,459,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,756,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,183,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 49,993 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $70.01.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

