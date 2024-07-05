American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Takes $249,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Gartner by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 2,573.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,010,000 after acquiring an additional 68,691 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $447.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.95.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

