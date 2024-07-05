Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Gap Up to $11.26

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $11.57. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 373,619 shares changing hands.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $887.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

