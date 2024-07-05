Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.32. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $52.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

