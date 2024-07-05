Analysts Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price at $152.38

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $152.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.13. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $113.24 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total value of $96,930.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 222,304 shares in the company, valued at $35,913,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total value of $96,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 222,304 shares in the company, valued at $35,913,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,922 shares of company stock worth $62,811,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

