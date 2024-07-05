Analysts Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Price Target at $21.69

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on América Móvil from $19.60 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 63,741 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 117,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,528,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,777,000 after buying an additional 1,128,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,254,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after buying an additional 126,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

