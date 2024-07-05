Analysts Set Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Price Target at $216.67

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.33.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $206.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.96 and a 200-day moving average of $188.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $213.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,235,000 after purchasing an additional 443,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,512,000 after acquiring an additional 142,887 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,142,000 after acquiring an additional 120,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after acquiring an additional 270,404 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

