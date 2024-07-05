Analysts Set Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Target Price at $55.67

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYAN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,397,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,283,000 after buying an additional 198,945 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,937,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,022,000 after buying an additional 1,079,505 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,771,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,809,000 after buying an additional 71,024 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,242,000 after buying an additional 158,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after buying an additional 488,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

