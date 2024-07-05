Analysts Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Price Target at $241.60

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.60.

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th.

STERIS Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of STE opened at $217.38 on Tuesday. STERIS has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in STERIS by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,430,000 after acquiring an additional 779,038 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,963,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in STERIS by 23.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,988,000 after acquiring an additional 282,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,763,000 after acquiring an additional 252,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

(Get Free Report

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

