Analyzing Viad (NYSE:VVI) & First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Viad shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of First Advantage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viad and First Advantage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $1.24 billion 0.58 $16.02 million ($0.38) -89.16 First Advantage $763.76 million 3.07 $37.29 million $0.22 73.37

Profitability

First Advantage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viad. Viad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Viad and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad 0.61% 12.70% 1.29% First Advantage 4.28% 14.12% 7.97%

Risk and Volatility

Viad has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Advantage has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Viad and First Advantage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Advantage 0 2 4 0 2.67

Viad currently has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.25%. First Advantage has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.52%. Given Viad’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viad is more favorable than First Advantage.

Summary

First Advantage beats Viad on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. This segment consists of Banff Jasper Collection, the Alaska Collection, the Glacier Park Collection, FlyOver, and Sky Lagoon. The Spiro segment operates as an experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. The GES Exhibition segment engages as an exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers; and tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

