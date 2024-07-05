AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Up to $23.94

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.94, but opened at $24.59. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 18,569 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ANAB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $680.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -0.25.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.10). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. The business had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $45,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $45,181.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,400 shares of company stock worth $125,924 in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 206,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Further Reading

