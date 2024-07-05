Andrew Woods Sells 3,266 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $66,659.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at $572,908.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic Price Performance

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43 and a beta of 1.44.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PUBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PubMatic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PubMatic by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after buying an additional 228,190 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in PubMatic by 92.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 211,520 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1,073.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.