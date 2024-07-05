AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target Cut to $32.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:AU opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $26.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

