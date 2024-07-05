Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Short Interest Up 5.9% in June

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 13,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $3,743,526.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,452,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,014 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,118. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $56,640,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $12,461,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 821,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $10,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. The company’s revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

