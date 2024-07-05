Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $243.50 and last traded at $241.85. 524,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,715,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.84.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.83. The firm has a market cap of $201.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 284.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,508 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

