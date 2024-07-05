Arcus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3,090.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 411,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $114,975,000 after acquiring an additional 399,064 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.9% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.56.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $268.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.65. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.68 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $491.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

