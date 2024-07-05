Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Cap of $54.96 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $54.96 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00043915 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

