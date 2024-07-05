Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Update

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 31st total of 4,400,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARHS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Arhaus Stock Performance

ARHS stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Arhaus by 647.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Arhaus by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

