Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Trading Up 5.6%

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13. 44,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 239,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Aris Mining from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Aris Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $697.23 million and a PE ratio of 11.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter. Aris Mining had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Research analysts predict that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Mining

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aris Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Aris Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Aris Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 751,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

