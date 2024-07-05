Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $973.03 million, a P/E ratio of 121.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 9.54. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $61.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,318.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 60,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,757,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,679,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
