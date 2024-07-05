Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $973.03 million, a P/E ratio of 121.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 9.54. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $61.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.55 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 911.21%.

In related news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,318.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 60,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,757,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,679,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

