Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Up 6.2% in June

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the May 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 462,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $119.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arrow Electronics

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.