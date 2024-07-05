Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.81

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.81 and traded as high as $37.04. Artesian Resources shares last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 67,311 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $381.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 69.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after buying an additional 58,055 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 22.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 39,234 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 119,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

