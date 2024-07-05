Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 239,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,896% from the average session volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Ascend Wellness Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

About Ascend Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.