ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,082.79

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,082.79 and last traded at $1,075.00, with a volume of 91088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,071.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $423.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $977.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $915.29.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 110.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

