Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Up 5.3% in June

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 97,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get Asset Entities alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Asset Entities as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Asset Entities Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASST opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 8.32. Asset Entities has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities ( NASDAQ:ASST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,538.71% and a negative return on equity of 153.10%.

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asset Entities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asset Entities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.