Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) PT Lowered to $22.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s current price.

ASB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

NYSE:ASB opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Associated Banc by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 27,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 59,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $866,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

