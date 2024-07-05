Assure Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 9th (NASDAQ:IONM)

Shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, July 9th. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 9th.

Assure Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:IONM opened at $0.31 on Friday. Assure has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

