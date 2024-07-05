ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Trading Up 0.3%

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.
ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38.
About ATAC Credit Rotation ETF
The ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (JOJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between corporate high-yield bonds and US Treasurys, depending on the utilities sectors performance relative to the US large-cap market.
Featured Articles
