Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading Up 1.8%

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 485 ($6.13) and last traded at GBX 482.50 ($6.10). Approximately 210,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 300,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 474 ($6.00).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.98) price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.
