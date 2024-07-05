Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading Up 1.8%

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 485 ($6.13) and last traded at GBX 482.50 ($6.10). Approximately 210,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 300,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 474 ($6.00).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.98) price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80. The company has a market capitalization of £587.40 million, a PE ratio of 6,031.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 538.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 548.23.

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

