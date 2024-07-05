Aviva (LON:AV) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 545 ($6.89) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 550 ($6.96) to GBX 572 ($7.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 518.50 ($6.56).

Aviva Price Performance

Insider Activity

Aviva stock opened at GBX 481 ($6.08) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 479.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 460.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 366 ($4.63) and a one year high of GBX 501.40 ($6.34).

In other Aviva news, insider Cheryl Agius bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £72,300 ($91,449.53). In other news, insider Thomas Neil acquired 100,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £484,000 ($612,193.27). Also, insider Cheryl Agius purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £72,300 ($91,449.53). Insiders bought a total of 116,003 shares of company stock worth $56,113,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

