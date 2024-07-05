AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Shares Down 1.7%

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.24 and last traded at $29.48. 343,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,233,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 0.31% of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Company Profile
The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.
