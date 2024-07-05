Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 8,666.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Badger Meter stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.39. 9,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,473. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $134.06 and a one year high of $202.81. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.93.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

