BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.43

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.43 and traded as high as $65.62. BAE Systems shares last traded at $65.48, with a volume of 93,104 shares trading hands.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,142.00.

BAE Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 16.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in BAE Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

