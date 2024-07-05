BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Up 5.7% in June

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,700 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 342,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $506,896.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,714 shares in the company, valued at $988,152.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $506,896.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,152.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,360. Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in BancFirst by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,246,000 after acquiring an additional 45,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BancFirst by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 963,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $23,802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BancFirst by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $86.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $79.99 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 24.65%. Research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 28.10%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

