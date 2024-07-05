Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.24% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.02.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
