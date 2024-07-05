Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.02.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $319.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

